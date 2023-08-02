In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel break down the latest Husker news, including Nebraska's first week of practice, Myles Farmer entering the transfer portal and Ahron Ulis' gambling charges.

The crew opens with a look at Myles Farmer entering the transfer portal and how that will impact the Huskers this season. The three also look at Bob Wager's resignation.

They then turn their attention to Ulis, who allegedly placed 1,850 sports bets while at Iowa and is charged with "tampering with records."

Next up is a look at Nebraska's first week of fall camp before they close out with Big Ten media days and conference realignment.

