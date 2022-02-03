Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska's super six additions this recruiting cycle

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They put a bow on Nebraska football's recruiting class and discuss the future of the transfer portal. The group also looks at the potential impact of alcohol being sold at Husker events. Then they discuss the emergence of Bryce McGowens and if this could be his lone season with Nebraska basketball. Sam and Evan close the show with their top six additions this offseason for Husker football.
