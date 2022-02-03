 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska's super six additions this recruiting cycle
Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska's super six additions this recruiting cycle

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland put a bow on Nebraska football's recruiting class and discuss the future of the transfer portal. They also look at the potential impact of alcohol being sold at Husker events. The crew also discusses the emergence of Bryce McGowens and if this could be …

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

They put a bow on Nebraska football's recruiting class and discuss the future of the transfer portal. The group also looks at the potential impact of alcohol being sold at Husker events. Then they discuss the emergence of Bryce McGowens and if this could be his lone season with Nebraska basketball. Sam and Evan close the show with their top six additions this offseason for Husker football.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

