Pick Six Podcast: Perception vs. reality after Nebraska's ugly loss to Illinois

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew dig into all the destruction that was Nebraska's season opening loss at Illinois, and the classic mental conundrum of preseason hype perception versus the reality of another heavily self inflicted loss. They look at top concerns for both the offense and defense moving forward and make picks for the top games on week one of college football.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.