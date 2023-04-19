In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel preview Nebraska football's spring game, break down the Huskers' recruiting efforts and more.

The crew start by previewing Nebraska's spring game and what the return of Frank Solich means to Husker fans.

They then turn to Matt Rhule's recruiting efforts, why Nebraska is targeting certain recruits and who will be on the sidelines for the spring game.

They then turn their attention to basketball and the commits the men's and women's team have landed recently.

The crew closes out with a quick discussion of Nebraska baseball.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam, Tom and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.