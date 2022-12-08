 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Raiola retained, the Deion factor and Nebraska basketball's stunner over Creighton

  Updated
Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain look at Nebraska's decision to retain offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

They also discuss what hires might be next for Matt Rhule's staff including the defensive coordinator.

Later in the show they dig into the Deion factor at Colorado and the stakes now with the Huskers' game in Boulder next season.

The crew also looks at the stone cold stunner Nebraska basketball handed Creighton and if this is the Undertaker rising moment for Fred Hoiberg.

They close the show with a look at all the transfer portal action this week for Nebraska including a potential big visitor this weekend. 

