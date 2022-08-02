 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice.

Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify

