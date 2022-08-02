Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice.
Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
