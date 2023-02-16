Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain look at the key takeaways from our conversation with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

The crew looks at how it's apparent Rhule has done a "full diagnostic" of what went wrong with Nebraska football the past few seasons.

Later in the show they discuss the potential advantages and consequences of changing the Huskers' football walk-on program.

They also ask is time to repent and admit our sins in doubting Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men's basketball program after a few key wins.

We also take a quick look at Nebraska baseball as the Huskers prepare to open the season against San Diego.

We close the show with a special announcement from a member of our Pick Six Podcast crew.