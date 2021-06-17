Pick Six Podcast: Recapping the Big Red Blitz; Football recruiting news; Wrapping up baseball season

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They recap Wednesday's Big Red Blitz, which had coaches and athletic department officials spread throughout the state to interact with fans. They'll also look at some recent football recruiting news as the Huskers have picked up some commits recently. And they'll put a bow on Nebraska baseball season and look ahead to what's in store for Will Bolt's program.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.