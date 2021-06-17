 Skip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Recapping the Big Red Blitz; Football recruiting news; Wrapping up baseball season
Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dig into all the news from Nebraska's Big Red Blitz across the state including Scott Frost's stop in Kearney. The crew discusses all the big football recruiting news including a new quarterback commit. They also discuss Nebraska baseball's season and future.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

They recap Wednesday's Big Red Blitz, which had coaches and athletic department officials spread throughout the state to interact with fans. They'll also look at some recent football recruiting news as the Huskers have picked up some commits recently. And they'll put a bow on Nebraska baseball season and look ahead to what's in store for Will Bolt's program. 

