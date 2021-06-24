Pick Six Podcast: Supreme Court impact on NCAA; Nebraska baseball and CWS; Husker hoops update

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling and what impact that will have on college sports. They also look to the diamond and compare Nebraska baseball to this year's College World Series teams. They'll also discuss some of the latest Husker basketball news.
