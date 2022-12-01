 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: The biggest problem facing Matt Rhule at Nebraska

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain unwrap everything with the hire of Matt Rhule, including the biggest problem he faces at Nebraska.

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain unwrap everything with the hire of Matt Rhule, including the biggest problem he faces at Nebraska. 

They also get into a heated debate over balancing player development vs the transfer portal when trying to rebuild a program.

Dirk says the biggest reason Nebraska has "sucked" recently is because they could not coach the talent they had on campus. 

Later in the show they look at all the new assistant coach hires and set the table for a busy recruiting period the next two weeks. 

They close the show looking at Nebraska volleyball's chances to reach the Final Four and how Nebraska basketball is getting better with Derrick Walker back.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Trev Alberts introduces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Monday, November 28, 2022.Trev Alberts introduces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Monday, November 28, 2022.Trev Alberts introduces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Monday, November 28, 2022.
