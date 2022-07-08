 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: The bold new world of a bigger Big Ten for Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam and Jimmy look at what the future could hold for the Huskers in a growing Big Ten conference. They also recap an eventful month on the recruiting front for Nebraska football. 

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert