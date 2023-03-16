We put Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland on the hot seat to answer the key questions entering spring practice for Nebraska football.

The crew each gives a phrase to sum up the Matt Rhule era so far at Nebraska including Shatel applying the term "energizer bunny."

Later in the show they ask how long it will truly take for the Huskers to implement a new defensive system?

We close the show by looking at what Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball must do during transfer portal season.

