Pick Six Podcast: The "finish this thing" edition
Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins preview the Huskers' halloween eve showdown with Purdue. They discuss how the seniors and potential draft eligible juniors will respond during the final stretch of the season. The crew also looks at the Huskers' roster management and development, including potential changes with identity on all sides of the ball next season.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew previews the Huskers' Halloween eve showdown with Purdue. They discuss how the seniors and potential draft eligible juniors will respond during the final stretch of the season. They also look at the Huskers' roster management and development, including potential changes with identity on all sides of the ball next season.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

