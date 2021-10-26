Pick Six Podcast: The "finish this thing" edition

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew previews the Huskers' Halloween eve showdown with Purdue. They discuss how the seniors and potential draft eligible juniors will respond during the final stretch of the season. They also look at the Huskers' roster management and development, including potential changes with identity on all sides of the ball next season.
