Pick Six Podcast: The Husker big additions and the next moves for Nebraska football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew discusses two big additions to the Huskers' defensive line via the transfer portal. They also look at the NCAA penalties levied on Nebraska football and what is the next move for the Huskers. They also discuss Baylor Scheierman choosing Creighton basketball over Nebraska.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

