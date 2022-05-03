Pick Six Podcast: The Husker big additions and the next moves for Nebraska football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew discusses two big additions to the Huskers' defensive line via the transfer portal. They also look at the NCAA penalties levied on Nebraska football and what is the next move for the Huskers. They also discuss Baylor Scheierman choosing Creighton basketball over Nebraska.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27
Where: Dublin, Ireland
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
