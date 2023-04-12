In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel discuss an NCAA rule for first-year head coaches that would allow coach Matt Rhule to trim an oversized football roster.

Plus, the crew breaks down what positions Rhule and Co. are going to target when the transfer portal opens up.

Then they talk about expectations for the new Big Ten commissioner and their impressions of Husker coaches like 24-year-old Garret McGuire and his obscure choice of snacks.

The trio wrap the podcast with looking at Nebraska baseball's roller-coaster season and why NU is struggling with in-state teams following another frustrating loss to Omaha.

