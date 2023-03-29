Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland look at the multitude of changes and attention to detail by Matt Rhule and staff so far during spring football.

Evan Bland discusses how Rhule's style is very suited to the current generation of college athletes.

The crew looks at their biggest observations so far at spring practice including the offensive line and amount of depth on defense.

They close the show with a look at the major needs Nebraska basketball needs to address with additions from the transfer portal.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.