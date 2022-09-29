 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: The names you are not hearing about for Nebraska's coaching search

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain discuss the names you should be thinking about more for Nebraska's next coach.

They also dig into Trev Alberts's comments from the Big Red Breakfast and reveal the clues they picked up on what Alberts wants from the Huskers' next head coach.

The trio closes the show with a little buy or sell action on the new "tough and ugly" approach for Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball. 

