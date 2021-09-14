Pick Six Podcast: The Nebraska vs. Oklahoma rivalry

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew looks at the contrasting realities of the past Nebraska vs. Oklahoma rivalry and the current state of both programs. They also pick out their Mt. Rushmore of Husker rivals.
