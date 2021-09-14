 Skip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: The Nebraska vs. Oklahoma rivalry
Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins look at the contrasting realities of the past Nebraska vs Oklahoma rivalry and the current state of both programs. The crew also pick out their Mt. Rushmore of Husker rivals.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew looks at the contrasting realities of the past Nebraska vs. Oklahoma rivalry and the current state of both programs. They also pick out their Mt. Rushmore of Husker rivals.

