Pick Six Podcast: The punt, the pain and the progress of Nebraska football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew looks back on another disaster for the Huskers. They also debate a fair way to evaluate Scott Frost and if Nebraska is making progress, and dig into the trust factors within the Huskers offense. They also layout a map to six wins and a bowl for Nebraska.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.