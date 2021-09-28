 Skip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: The punt, the pain and the progress of Nebraska football
  • Updated
Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins look back on another disaster for the Huskers. The crew also debates a fair way to evaluate Scott Frost and if Nebraska is making progress. They also dig into the trust factors within the Huskers offense. They also layout a map to six wins and a bowl for Nebraska.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

