Pick Six Podcast: Tom Shatel joins the show to discuss the state of college football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon and Evan Bland discuss the current state of Husker football and the fan base amid a wealth of changes with the sport. The crew also looks at Nebraska recruiting and possible future scheduling strategies.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

