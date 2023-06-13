In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon is joined by Tom Shatel to discuss their initial thoughts on Nebraska's Big Ten football schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Tom doubles down on his weekend column's comments about Nebraska moving on from slumming in the Big Ten West and the two talk about why the reaction was so negative on social media, particularly from neighbors across the Missouri River (6:00).

The pair then go into a deeper conversation on Iowa's role as a sort of "gatekeeper" to the old Big Ten and how this adds into the rivalry with the Huskers. They also chat about how the new schedule format will help Nebraska attain its goal of wanting to be a great program again and open up the potential for CFP berths down the road (14:00).

They then shift to the softball news of Papillion-La Vista grad Jordy Bahl announcing her transfer from Oklahoma after winning back-to-back WCWS and how significant her potential arrival to Nebraska would be for the sport as a whole in the state (28:40). Finally, the duo wrap up the episode by reacting to the news of Jordan Larson coming back to the Nebraska volleyball program as a full-time assistant this fall (38:50) and Will Bolt tabbing Rob Childress as the Huskers' new pitching coach (46:00).

