In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel take a look at what Nebraska football needs to do after the 0-2 start, what's going on at quarterback and Husker volleyball's Top 5 win.

Right off the top, the crew begin with No. 4 Nebraska volleyball's four-set win over No. 5 Stanford.

They then turn to football and Matt Rhule's press conference on Monday where he was asked about Shedeur Sanders and 9/11. The trio breaks down the Colorado game and take a look at the Huskers' quarterback situation and how NU will respond to being 0-2. They also question whether the media and fans are being too harsh on Rhule and Nebraska this early in the season.

The trio then discuss Memorial Stadium as it enters its 100th year and The World-Herald's series "Through These Gates."

As always, the crew closes out the show with their picks.

