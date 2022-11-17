Pick Six Podcast: Trev Alberts has pulled off an 'incredible feat' keeping Nebraska's coaching search quiet

Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon and Dirk Chatelain discuss the 'incredible feat' Trev Alberts has pulled off by keeping Nebraska's coaching search so quiet.
They also discuss the biggest pressure a new coach faces could be Husker fan and culture expectations.
The crew does a little rapid fire buy/sell when comparing potential candidates against each other.
Tom, Sam and Dirk all make their predictions for who Nebraska's next head coach will be.
They also look at the big wake up call for Nebraska women's basketball after getting routed at Creighton.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify
