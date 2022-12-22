Pick Six Podcast: Was this the final December signing day as we know it?

Sam McKewon and Tom Shatel recap Matt Rhule's first early signing day at Nebraska and ask if it's time to change this process.

They look at some of the key comments from Matt Rhule's press conference including some big insights into Nebraska's quarterback situation.

Later in the show they look at what's ahead for the Huskers in the 2024 recruiting cycle and how many in-state targets are must get for Nebraska.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.