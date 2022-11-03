 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: We have reached the stir crazy stage of the Nebraska coaching search

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain pour some water on the smoke around the Huskers' coaching search. Tom and Dirk say this hire is too important in the history of Nebraska football and the Huskers must hire someone with power five head coaching experience.  The crew then takes a deep dive into Nebraska basketball ahead of the season opener on Monday. They ponder if the new "ugly win Fred" can make immediate changes or if it's too little too late.  They predict the number of wins for the Huskers and if that will lead to Hoiberg retaining his job. They close the show by looking a potential mess with the Big Ten's expansion plans and if the UCLA situation could lead to more teams joining the conference.

