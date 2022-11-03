Pick Six Podcast: We have reached the stir crazy stage of the Nebraska coaching search

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain pour some water on the smoke around the Huskers' coaching search. Tom and Dirk say this hire is too important in the history of Nebraska football and the Huskers must hire someone with power five head coaching experience.
The crew then takes a deep dive into Nebraska basketball ahead of the season opener on Monday. They ponder if the new "ugly win Fred" can make immediate changes or if it's too little too late.
They predict the number of wins for the Huskers and if that will lead to Hoiberg retaining his job.
They close the show by looking a potential mess with the Big Ten's expansion plans and if the UCLA situation could lead to more teams joining the conference.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam Tom and Dirk on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
People are also reading…
Nebraska football 2023 commits
Dwight Bootle, CB, Miami, Florida
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) February 1, 2022
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
Benjamin Brahmer, WR, Pierce, Nebraska
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
Jaidyn Doss, WR, Peculiar, Missouri
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
Gunnar Gottula, OL, Lincoln (Southeast)
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Barry Jackson, WR, Ellenwood, Georgia
1000% committed @HuskerFBNation #GBR❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTXlXZcnoj— Barry Jackson jr.✝️🛸 (@Hollywoodbj1) July 2, 2022
Brock Knutson, OL, Scottsbluff, Nebraska
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
Omarion Miller, WR, Vivian, Louisiana
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
Hayden Moore, LB, Aurora, Colorado
COMMITTED‼️ #GBR ☠️🌽 ☠️ @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SeanDillonNU @RJHSFootball @CoachFilleman pic.twitter.com/qo3JhrZyA9— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) June 21, 2022
Maverick Noonan, EDGE, Omaha (Elkhorn South)
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
Dylan Rogers, EDGE, Cypress, Texas
Done deal.☠️ #GBR @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/ck784xYW7c— Dylan Rogers (@drogers041) July 5, 2022
Sam Sledge, OL, Omaha (Creighton Prep)
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
Riley Van Poppel, OL, Argyle, Texas
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
William 'Pop' Watson, QB, Springfield, Massachusetts
GBR❤️ #ALLN pic.twitter.com/vjMPmDjOpa— William “Pop” Watson III (@WW3thefuture) September 15, 2022
Malachi Coleman, WR, Lincoln (East)
@HuskerFBNation...I'm staying home!! #GBR @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @ParkerThune @Huskers @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/U8vY5HFHOG— Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) October 22, 2022
Arnold Barnes, RB, New Orleans, Louisiana
Done deal #GBR💯 pic.twitter.com/nvcCMOihrx— “DUDA”✞ ARNOLD BARNES III (@Duda_gocrazy) November 1, 2022