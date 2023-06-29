In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon and Evan Bland talk Ainsworth's Carter Nelson commit to Nebraska and what that means for the Husker program and its 2024 recruiting class.

The duo open with a discussion on four-star tight end Nelson's commit, his impact on the Husker program in terms of recruiting.

They then take a look at Nebraska's 2024 class so far. Who stands out? Who could be added and more.

Sam and Evan then break down Nebraska's and Matt Rhule's approach to recruiting and why some assistants/coordinators work with in-state prospects, while others focus on out-of-state ones.

They close out with a look at the state of college baseball and how Nebraska can increase its stock in the sport.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, or check it out on Spotify. Also, find Sam, Tom and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Want to listen to just specific parts of the podcast? Check out the clips below!