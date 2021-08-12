 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Six Podcast: What is standing out after two weeks of Husker football practice
0 comments
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: What is standing out after two weeks of Husker football practice

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss surprises and developments from the first two weeks of Nebraska football practice.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The Huskers are two weeks into fall camp with preparations ramping up toward the Aug. 28 season opener against Illinois. The crew discuss surprises and developments from the first two weeks of Nebraska football practice.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will an NL East team win more than 1.5 games in the playoffs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert