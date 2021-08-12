Pick Six Podcast: What is standing out after two weeks of Husker football practice

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The Huskers are two weeks into fall camp with preparations ramping up toward the Aug. 28 season opener against Illinois. The crew discuss surprises and developments from the first two weeks of Nebraska football practice.
