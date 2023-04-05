Tom Shatel and Evan Bland discuss what Frank Solich returning for the spring game means to the Nebraska program and fans.

They also offer a few suggestions on how Nebraska can honor the former Husker coach.

Later in the show, they dig into developments from spring football practice including the noticeable differences with special teams under Ed Foley.

They close the show with a look at Nebraska baseball at the halfway point in the season, including some big time MLB draft prospects on the Huskers' roster.

