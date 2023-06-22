In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon and Evan Bland talk all things Nebraska football recruiting from recent commits and upcoming visitors to how Matt Rhule evaluates prospects.

The duo open with a discussion on Adrian Martinez's Husker yard sale, and if other former Nebraska quarterbacks would hold similar events.

They then turn their attention to Husker football recruiting, where they start with a look at the recent commits before moving onto how Rhule evaluates his recruiting targets and upcoming visitors.

The two then break down the impact Jordy Bahl will have on Husker softball and the sport within the state as well.

They close out with a look at Nebraska baseball's recent recruiting success and how it is largely because of Rob Childress.

