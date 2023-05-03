In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel begin by giving their takeaways on the state of the Huskers roster after several players entered the transfer portal, including the losses of quarterback Casey Thompson and Ajay Allen, and whether or not Nebraska has gained more from the players they've brought in over the last five years versus the players who've transferred out.

The three break down the major weaknesses and holes in the roster after all the departures, including a deeper conversation about a WR group loaded with true freshmen and how Matt Rhule's strategy will adapt to the new age of the portal (15:57).

The trio also discuss Nebraska's positioning among major college powers in regards to NIL and what needs to evolve to better the program's success (24:03) Next, the guys talk about Husker Hoops and if their transfer additions will add up to a better team in 2023-24 (36:55). Finally, the group wraps up the podcast with a preview of Nebraska baseball's toughest Big Ten test this weekend and what the team's expectations should be nearing the end of the season (47:03).

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam, Tom and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.