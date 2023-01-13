Pick Six Podcast: Who is really running the Big Ten conference other than money?

Sam McKewon, Dirk Chatelain and Tom Shatel discuss Kevin Warren's departure from the Big Ten and ask who is really running the conference other than money?

The crew also looks a few possible candidates for the new Big Ten commissioner.

Later in the show, they offer their first impressions of the new Nebraska football assistants that met with the media this week.

Dirk also starts a discussion on if the new 12-team playoff will bring some charm back to college football.

They close the show with a look at Nebraska basketball's debacle against Illinois and the road ahead for Fred Hoiberg.

