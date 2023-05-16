In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel begin by breaking down the reasons top-rated 2024 QB Dylan Raiola chose Georgia over Nebraska and take a deep dive into where the Huskers go from here, how well Matt Rhule's staff has recruited thus far heading into summer camps, and a general look at the current landscape of college football prospects and how these kids go about their decisions.

The three then discuss Nebraska baseball solidifying its spot in the Big Ten tournament and the importance of that achievement (28:30) before talking about what USC and UCLA will bring to the conference from a football and baseball perspective in the coming years (43:00).

The trio also discuss the first part of Tom's conversation with NU president Ted Carter, his distinguished military career, why he is such a great fit at Nebraska, and even a breakdown of Tom Cruise and the Top Gun franchise, something that Carter happened to be involved with (52:20).

