In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel break down why Ted Carter leaving Nebraska matters, predict who will win the Big Ten West and preview Husker volleyball's season.

0:00 The crew starts with Ted Carter leaving Nebraska for Ohio State and what may be key Carter's replacement — retaining Trev Alberts as the Huskers athletic director.

16:15 They then discuss what they expect the Nebraska offense to do well — and who will play — once the Huskers take the field in Minneapolis.

27:30 The three turn to who will win the Big Ten West and those teams make the best case for playing in the conference championship.

35:00 The crew then break down the recent fall camp news from Matt Rhule — or lack thereof — and what their and fan expectations are heading into the first few games of the season.

47:30 They close out with Nebraska volleyball and what they learned from the Huskers' scrimmage and what that means for the upcoming season.

