 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Six Podcast: Will experience equal better results for Nebraska football?
0 comments
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: Will experience equal better results for Nebraska football?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pick Six Podcast: Will experience equal better results for Nebraska football?

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew discusses whether or not having experienced Huskers will lead to better results for Nebraska football this season.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert