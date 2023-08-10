In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland their predictions of just how much more the Big Ten will look to expand before breaking down what this "super-conference" will mean long-term for the Huskers' success.
The crew open with giving their predictions of just how much more the Big Ten will look to expand before breaking down what this "super-conference" will mean long-term for the Huskers and how this could help NU manage their expectations going forward compared to other Big Ten West foes.
They then turn their attention to the "dog days" of fall camp and the three argue on whcih side of the ball they have more confidence in, and which unit they trust the most to be Nebraska's strength in 2023.