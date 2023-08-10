In the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel break down the latest Husker news, including the latest conference realignment as the three give their initial reactions to Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten.

The crew open with giving their predictions of just how much more the Big Ten will look to expand before breaking down what this "super-conference" will mean long-term for the Huskers and how this could help NU manage their expectations going forward compared to other Big Ten West foes.

They then turn their attention to the "dog days" of fall camp and the three argue on whcih side of the ball they have more confidence in, and which unit they trust the most to be Nebraska's strength in 2023.

Next up is a quick glance at the

