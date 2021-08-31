 Skip to main content
Play as Nebraska with a team of former Huskers in the latest version of Madden
FOOTBALL

Play as Nebraska with a team of former Huskers in the latest version of Madden

The Omaha World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Tom Shatel break down the Monday Press Pass at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Monday, August 30, 2021.

With a roster comprised of former Huskers, Nebraska is one of 10 teams you can play as in the newest version of the Madden football video game.

The "Campus Legends" limited-time event is available to play in Madden's Superstar KO mode until Sept. 27. It features Nebraska, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC.

Players appearing in the special game mode are a mixture of past and present football stars.

For example, Nebraska's team includes legendary former players like Tommie Frazier, Irving Fryar and Ahman Green, alongside current NFL players like Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David. Most players on Nebraska's team are currently on NFL rosters or were as recently as last season.

Here is Nebraska's roster, and you can click here to see the other teams' rosters:

Offense

QB Tommie Frazier (Legend player)

HB Ahman Green (Legend player)

HB Rex Burkhead (Houston Texans)

FB Andy Janovich (Cleveland Browns)

WR Stanley Morgan (Cincinnati Bengals)

WR Irving Fryar (Legend player)

LT Brenden Jaimes (Los Angeles Chargers)

LG Richie Incognito (Las Vegas Raiders)

C Nick Gates (New York Giants)

RG Alex Lewis (New York Jets)

RT Brent Qvale (Tennessee Titans)

Defense

LE Randy Gregory (Dallas Cowboys)

DT Ndamukong Suh (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

DT Maliek Collins (Houston Texans)

DT Freedom Akinmoladun (Free agent)

RE Carlos Davis (Pittsburgh Steelers)

LOLB Luke Gifford (Dallas Cowboys)

MLB Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

MLB Will Compton (Free agent)

ROLB Nathan Gerry (Free agent)

CB Prince Amukamara (Free agent)

CB Chris Jones (Tennessee Titans)

CB Lamar Jackson (Free agent)

SS Joshua Kalu (New York Giants)

Special teams

K Brett Maher (Free agent)

P Sam Koch (Baltimore Ravens)

