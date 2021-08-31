Play as Nebraska with a team of former Huskers in the latest version of Madden

With a roster comprised of former Huskers, Nebraska is one of 10 teams you can play as in the newest version of the Madden football video game.

The "Campus Legends" limited-time event is available to play in Madden's Superstar KO mode until Sept. 27. It features Nebraska, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC.

Players appearing in the special game mode are a mixture of past and present football stars.

For example, Nebraska's team includes legendary former players like Tommie Frazier, Irving Fryar and Ahman Green, alongside current NFL players like Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David. Most players on Nebraska's team are currently on NFL rosters or were as recently as last season.

Here is Nebraska's roster, and you can click here to see the other teams' rosters:

Offense

QB Tommie Frazier (Legend player)

HB Ahman Green (Legend player)

HB Rex Burkhead (Houston Texans)

FB Andy Janovich (Cleveland Browns)