Playing football at Nebraska is a major time commitment. In fact, there's often overtime

LINCOLN — Luke Reimer impressed coaches enough as a 19-year-old to become that rare freshman walk-on who reports to training camp with the scholarship guys.

Great news — and an immediate introduction to the real world of college football. And its massive time commitment.

The practices are kind of a sprint. The season, in total, is like a marathon.

Huskers learn every inch of the practice facility, locker room and meeting offices. It’s a passion, a calling — and a job.

“The coaches didn’t say much, but the players knew, and they tell you: Camp is for real,” said Reimer, who led the team with 108 tackles last season. “It’s a grind, get ready. It was a steep learning curve, for sure, and it was right away, I was in it, those 12- to 14-hour days.”

At Nebraska, which prefers to practice in the morning, that means getting to the North Stadium complex at or before 7 a.m. Practice starts between 8:30 and 9 and lasts roughly two hours.

In the afternoon, there’s lunch, team meetings, film study, dinner and what quarterback Chubba Purdy called “team time,” which is usually a bonding event. There could be more meetings after that, too. Then, players go home around 7, 8 or 9 p.m., heading to bed soon after.

When do they get a minute to decompress?

“Right now is the break time,” Reimer said, referring to the interview with a reporter around noon.

Oh.

“It’s a grind, but after you give your mindset to it, it’s OK,” Reimer said.

Well, at least there are therapy pools and a top-of-the-line cafeteria to enjoy?

Purdy's brother Brock played at Iowa State and now plays for the 49ers in the NFL. They talk almost nightly via FaceTime, and Brock said college football players spend more of their time on the sport than NFL players do.

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud played four seasons at NU, eight in the NFL and now enters his fifth season as a Husker assistant. He gauged that the time commitment is considerable in both college and pro football.

These days, he arrives at North Stadium around 5 a.m. and “rolls out” once meetings are done so he can see his young children before they go to bed.

“I’m early in, early out guy,” Ruud said. He’s a routine guy, too.

Ruud believes in good habits and “not wasting a minute.” When his players — Reimer, Nick Henrich, others — are on campus, they should know ahead of time how they’ll spend each minute, and time “just flies by.”

“It’s when you waste time, that’s when things go slow,” Ruud said. “Luckily, we don’t waste time around here.”

Do NFL coaches work harder?

That’s always been the conventional thinking, and Ruud laughed as he recalled the story of a player brought in for a midweek workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played at the time.

“The player was waiting, so he went to sit on the couch and ‘Argh!’ and Monte woke up,” Ruud said. That’d be Monte Kiffin, former Husker assistant and longtime defensive coordinator in college and pro football. “Because Monte slept there. That’s how Monte rolled. He went to bed at 1 or 2 in the morning and he slept in the office and he woke up at 6.”

One reason coaches once worked longer hours, Ruud said, was out of necessity for breaking down practice film. Coaches once had to cut up film themselves, and the task could take hours.

Now, technology takes care of it. Everything is online. Players can watch film at home — or as Casey Thompson did this spring — at the bowling alley while hanging out with the offensive line. And coaches can be more “efficient,” Ruud said, in teaching from the tape because of the ease of accessing and navigating it.

With those advances, Ruud said, coaches and players face a different challenge: Knowing when they’ve spent enough time on preparation to stop working, trust what they know, and resist second-guessing themselves.

“You can always find something to do — especially during the season,” Ruud said. “But at some point, you have to say ‘Hey, I feel like we’re prepared to play’ or everything else becomes paralysis by analysis for your guys.”

Reimer looked at time management from another angle. Don’t dwell in the past too long. Getting stuck on a good or bad performance is bad time management.

There’s always another play or practice. There’s always more of a grind ahead.