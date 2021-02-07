Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for Husker QBs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season throughout the next two weeks. First up in the Position Playback is the quarterback spot.
RETURNING PRODUCTION
Adrian Martinez, Adrian Martinez, Adrian Martinez. On a spring roster where he’s the only quarterback who has taken a college snap, “2AM” is the clear-cut No. 1 among a group of scholarship freshmen QBs and walk-ons. The two-time captain and three-year starter across 27 games completed a career-best 72% of his passes last year — albeit with the heavy majority traveling fewer than 10 yards in the air — and has long been NU’s most potent rushing threat. But that usage has taken its toll with a whopping 27 career fumbles (15 lost) and nagging injuries each of the past two seasons. The bottom line is Nebraska is 11-16 when Martinez starts (1-4 when he doesn’t) and has yet to enjoy a winning season with him behind center. Will that change in 2021?
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Nebraska may eventually add a transfer QB to its current group of three scholarship players as insurance for 2021, but a boatload of second-team snaps this spring will go to second-year freshman Logan Smothers. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound former sprinter from Alabama traveled to every road game last year, was on the headset with coaches, helped signal in plays and was the backup for the season finale at Rutgers. He’s also from a family of quarterbacks, and arrived in Lincoln with more experience at the position than any other Nebraska QB recruit under coach Scott Frost. Beyond his notable physical abilities, Smothers grew a reputation in high school for his toughness as a competitor and stability as a leader. Spring will be critical as he states his case for being a reliable No. 2 to No. 2. Fourth-year Husker walk-on Matt Masker is a veteran option who could also make a move.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
Nebraska lost two years of investment in Luke McCaffrey when the quarterback — who started twice in 2020 — entered the transfer portal last month. The total number of scholarship players in the room stays the same, though, as Kearney Catholic product and 2021 signee Heinrich Haarberg enrolled early for the semester. NU will add a sixth quarterback in the summer when walk-on and Hastings High School standout Jarrett Synek joins the fray.
PROVE-IT PLAYER
No one is unseating Martinez at this point in his career and two freshman-eligible scholarship QBs are still learning behind him. That leaves Masker, a 6-1, 220-pounder who won’t have a better opportunity to show why he should be next in line if NU’s captain gets hurt. He’s been part of the travel roster for his first three college seasons and has been in the offense as long as anyone.
KEY STAT
55.4%. That’s the touchdown rate for Nebraska on 130 red-zone attempts during the Frost/Martinez era, a percentage that ranks right around 100th nationally in that span. In other words, the offense hasn’t finished when it matters. By conservative estimates, troubles inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line — whether turnovers or settling for field goals — have cost the Huskers at least 10 games under Frost. Flip even half of those, and the outlook of the past three seasons is much different.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
Husker QBs cut way back on rush attempts next season. Frost’s preference is 7-10 designed quarterback runs each week along with a few scrambles, and Nebraska met that mark in 2018 when the position carried 12 times per game and accounted for 31.7% of the team’s overall runs. Those numbers spiked to 19.5 totes per game and 46.7% of total carries in 2020. Risk of fumbles and injuries — and an improved supporting cast on offense — will prompt Nebraska to expose its quarterbacks much less in the fall.
