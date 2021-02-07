Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for Husker QBs

Nebraska may eventually add a transfer QB to its current group of three scholarship players as insurance for 2021, but a boatload of second-team snaps this spring will go to second-year freshman Logan Smothers. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound former sprinter from Alabama traveled to every road game last year, was on the headset with coaches, helped signal in plays and was the backup for the season finale at Rutgers. He’s also from a family of quarterbacks, and arrived in Lincoln with more experience at the position than any other Nebraska QB recruit under coach Scott Frost. Beyond his notable physical abilities, Smothers grew a reputation in high school for his toughness as a competitor and stability as a leader. Spring will be critical as he states his case for being a reliable No. 2 to No. 2. Fourth-year Husker walk-on Matt Masker is a veteran option who could also make a move.