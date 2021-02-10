Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for Husker RBs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position throughout the next two weeks and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the running backs.
* * *
RETURNING PRODUCTION
Adrian Martinez! Kidding ... sort of ... not really. Martinez’s 521 rushing yards led the team last year as Nebraska often used him — and departed backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey — on designed runs that might as well have been running back plays. McCaffrey actually lined up at tailback once and ripped a longer run (47 yards) on his first carry than Rahmir Johnson (30 yards) and Ronald Thompkins (24) had all season. Marvin Scott (62 yards) had more, but the returning production of the NU scholarship running backs (plus one carry from walk-on Cooper Jewett) is 38 carries for 118 yards.
WHO'S GOT NEXT
USC transfer Markese Stepp was recruited to have first, next and probably a few after that. While battling injuries as a Trojan, the 6-foot, 235-pound Stepp rushed 100 times for 505 yards over three seasons. He’s thick, hard to tackle and decent in open space for his size. The NCAA needs to approve a waiver for Stepp to play next season or pass the pending one-time transfer rule. Freshman Sevion Morrison did not play in 2020 because of health reasons. The expectations for the quick, big play-producing Morrison are very high, and it’s possible he’s what Nebraska needs.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
Senior Dedrick Mills chose to enter the NFL draft rather than return for a sixth year of college football. Banged up a lot, Mills still ran for 1,141 career yards and 13 touchdowns on 227 carries, which used to be a typical season of carries for the No. 1 back at NU. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was the team’s de facto No. 2 running back, and left in part because he had to fill a role his camp believes keeps him from maximizing NFL dreams. As for arrivals, Buford (Georgia) freshman Gabe Ervin is an early enrollee. He appeared to shed a little weight headed into his senior season, showing an extra gear in the open field.
PROVE-IT PLAYER
Johnson, Thompkins and Scott all will have the chance to make a statement, since Stepp was brought in to play in front of them. Johnson enters his third year needing to look more comfortable in all of NU’s offense. Thompkins’ injury record — multiple torn ACLs in high school have left him starting slow — is something to watch. Scott had some flashes in 2020, including as a pass blocker and receiver. From that trio, Nebraska would love one to emerge and be consistent. All six scholarship running backs are sophomores or younger. It’s possible the team will have five after spring camp, if you catch our drift.
KEY STAT
One. Just one 1,000-yard rusher since 2014, when Ameer Abdullah completed his third straight such season. Devine Ozigbo got to 1,082 in 2018. Other than that, running back hasn’t been the premier spot it was when Cory Ross, Brandon Jackson, Marlon Lucky, Roy Helu, Rex Burkhead and Abdullah made it one for a decade at NU.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
Stepp emerges as the No. 1 guy, Morrison breaks a big run or two in camp, reporters hear about a walk-on doing good things, and there’s at least one fewer scholarship back come summer.