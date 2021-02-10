Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for Husker RBs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.

With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position throughout the next two weeks and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the running backs.

* * *

RETURNING PRODUCTION

Adrian Martinez! Kidding ... sort of ... not really. Martinez’s 521 rushing yards led the team last year as Nebraska often used him — and departed backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey — on designed runs that might as well have been running back plays. McCaffrey actually lined up at tailback once and ripped a longer run (47 yards) on his first carry than Rahmir Johnson (30 yards) and Ronald Thompkins (24) had all season. Marvin Scott (62 yards) had more, but the returning production of the NU scholarship running backs (plus one carry from walk-on Cooper Jewett) is 38 carries for 118 yards.

WHO'S GOT NEXT