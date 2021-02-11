Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for Husker WRs and TEs

With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position through the next two weeks and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the wide receivers and tight ends.

RETURNING PRODUCTION

Tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, plus receivers Zavier Betts, Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Alante Brown, comprised six of the top seven pass catchers in NU’s final game of the 2020 season. That group, aside from Allen, was new to the field for Nebraska last season, and it showed at times. But it’s an interesting bunch. Betts flashed some big-play ability on runs after the catch. Vokolek came on as an option up the seam. Falck was reliable against a zone. Allen, who had 18 catches for 236 yards, is poised for a big fourth season. A player to watch is Brown, who ostensibly takes over for Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot. Martin, a former Michigan and Iowa player, can fit the role too. Then there’s Wyatt Liewer, the walk-on from O’Neill who worked his way into the top group with his mastery of the NU offense. Can he keep his spot there?