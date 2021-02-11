Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for Husker WRs and TEs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position through the next two weeks and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the wide receivers and tight ends.
* * *
RETURNING PRODUCTION
Tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, plus receivers Zavier Betts, Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Alante Brown, comprised six of the top seven pass catchers in NU’s final game of the 2020 season. That group, aside from Allen, was new to the field for Nebraska last season, and it showed at times. But it’s an interesting bunch. Betts flashed some big-play ability on runs after the catch. Vokolek came on as an option up the seam. Falck was reliable against a zone. Allen, who had 18 catches for 236 yards, is poised for a big fourth season. A player to watch is Brown, who ostensibly takes over for Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot. Martin, a former Michigan and Iowa player, can fit the role too. Then there’s Wyatt Liewer, the walk-on from O’Neill who worked his way into the top group with his mastery of the NU offense. Can he keep his spot there?
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Omar Manning, the nation’s top junior college receiver in the 2020 class, effectively redshirted last season for health reasons. He’s expected to be a big piece of Nebraska’s puzzle, as is Montana transfer Samori Touré, who was an FCS All-American in 2019. Freshman Will Nixon, who missed last season due to a torn ACL, is a coach’s son whom Husker coaches rather liked before his injury.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
Robinson caught 51 passes for 461 yards in 2020 after catching 40 for 453 in 2019. Tough as nails for his size, Robinson’s willingness to absorb punishment and his ability to evade the first tackler are two qualities Nebraska will labor to replace. Captain Kade Warner transferred out too, although it’s not clear how much he would have played at NU in 2021 since Falck, Liewer and others jumped ahead of him. Among new receiver arrivals are Touré — who’s more of a No. 1 outside receiver — and freshmen Shawn Hardy, Latrell Neville and Kamonte Grimes. The incoming tight ends — Thomas Fidone, James Carnie and AJ Rollins — are more intriguing. Fidone is probably more of a hybrid receiver/tight end to begin his career. He has a great catch radius and decent speed for his size.
PROVE-IT PLAYERS
Manning needs to get healthy, stay healthy and get about 30-35 spring and fall practices under his belt at Nebraska. He does that, and he’ll be a factor. Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston enter their third years in the program having combined to appear in one game. Chris Hickman — who has moved back to tight end from receiver — plays with an edge as a blocker. Can Nebraska find a role for him?
KEY STAT
27.4. That’s the percentage of receiving yards accounted for by Nebraska’s tight ends in 2020. It was 13% in 2019 and 12.6% in 2018. New Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick did a nice job of using the strength of the offense in a way that reflected the talent in the room. Given Fidone’s arrival, the tight ends could get just as much use, and perhaps more, in 2021.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
The receiver depth chart remains in flux even after spring camp, while the tight end group is perhaps the first positive coach Scott Frost points out in many of his press conferences. It’s a good group, one of the Big Ten’s best.