Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker D-line

RETURNING PRODUCTION

All of the key pieces from last year's defensive line will line up in the trenches for 2021. The unit is led by sixth-year senior Ben Stille — who, according to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, had his best season in 2020 — junior Damion Daniels and third-year freshman Ty Robinson, a starting trio that combined for 64 tackles and nine tackles for loss in eight games. Sophomore Casey Rogers was often the first guy off the bench. He pitched in 24 tackles. It was not a high-sack bunch — 2.5 among the quartet — but NU had a functional, hard-working pass rush that kept quarterbacks from getting too loose as scramblers. Nebraska’s defensive line got better at stopping the run by holding up against blocking. Robinson was good for one splash play per game, as was Daniels. Not a flashy group. Not easy to push around, either.