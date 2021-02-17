Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker D-line

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback is the defensive line.
* * *
RETURNING PRODUCTION
All of the key pieces from last year's defensive line will line up in the trenches for 2021. The unit is led by sixth-year senior Ben Stille — who, according to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, had his best season in 2020 — junior Damion Daniels and third-year freshman Ty Robinson, a starting trio that combined for 64 tackles and nine tackles for loss in eight games. Sophomore Casey Rogers was often the first guy off the bench. He pitched in 24 tackles. It was not a high-sack bunch — 2.5 among the quartet — but NU had a functional, hard-working pass rush that kept quarterbacks from getting too loose as scramblers. Nebraska’s defensive line got better at stopping the run by holding up against blocking. Robinson was good for one splash play per game, as was Daniels. Not a flashy group. Not easy to push around, either.
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Jordon Riley — still a junior — looked the part but was rarely healthy in 2020. He limped around on one good leg. Riley should be among the team’s top linemen once 100%. Deontre Thomas is a four-year veteran who saw less and less playing time last season. Tate Wildeman and Mosai Newsom are players Nebraska likes for the future, which, in the case of Wildeman, is probably now. Because NU started using Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne — both outside linebackers — in pass-rushing situations last season, fewer defensive linemen played.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
At least at Nebraska, Keem Green was a bust. The highly recruited junior college product looked the part but never played it. He’s back at South Carolina. Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black aren’t new — they signed in 2020 — but they might as well be after getting precious little preseason work last year because of COVID-19. Ru’Quan Buckley and Jailen Weaver, 2021 signees, are giants and destined for defensive end. Buckley has a “play right now” vibe, while Weaver, reputedly 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, has great tape. He didn’t play a senior year in California and is the biggest mystery of the 2021 class.
PROVE-IT PLAYERS
Wildeman, Newsom, Thomas and Riley. The latter probably pushes into the top four. Can the others earn playing time? The tricky thing about NU’s line situation is that only Stille is a senior. Everybody else is running it back in 2022, when the Huskers could have one of the Big Ten’s best lines. It won’t be easy for anyone to crack into that top group, which proved resilient in 2020.
KEY STAT
4.17. That’s yards per carry against Big Ten teams, and it’s the first time NU allowed fewer than 5 yards per carry since 2016. It’s progress, and coach Tony Tuioti, headed into his third year with this group and this scheme, should be able to tinker and refine technique.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
Transfers after spring camp — it’s almost preordained, given the logjam of experience there for the next two seasons — and rumors of the DL getting the better of the offensive line quite often. This group is close to being really hard to handle. Lunch pail crew.