Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker DBs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the defensive backs.
* * *
RETURNING PRODUCTION
Just about everyone. Senior starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke opted to return for their sixth seasons in college football and junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt turned down an early entry into the NFL draft to run it back in Lincoln. Those decisions — representing 47 career starts and 91 total games of experience — keep the Huskers’ back line a veteran unit with deep knowledge of the scheme and a playmaking history that includes 14 takeaways. All three are their own kind of leaders within a defense full of them and change the complexion of the Blackshirts in 2021.
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Class of 2019 signees Myles Farmer (safety) and Quinton Newsome (cornerback) made their first career starts at Northwestern last year when Williams and Taylor-Britt served first-half suspensions for targeting. Farmer intercepted two passes in that game and appeared in five contests, adding a forced fumble and a couple pass breakups before suffering an ankle injury in pregame warmups at Purdue. Newsome and sophomore Braxton Clark are lead contenders for the open spot at corner, with a preseason injury last fall costing the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Clark a chance to compete. Noa Pola-Gates, another 2019 recruit, and Nadab Joseph, a junior college transfer last year, may also be called on as needed at safety and corner, respectively. Second-year DBs Isaac Gifford and Tamon Lynum could make offseason jumps too.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
The notable loss was Dicaprio Bootle, a 33-game starter who opted to try pro football over a sixth college season. A pair of 2020 defensive backs from Florida left before the season in Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois and then another, Ronald Delancy, followed in November. NU added 2021 signees Koby Bretz, Malik Williams and Marques Buford. Buford — a touted postgraduate recruit from Texas who could see the field early — is on campus for spring practices.
PROVE-IT PLAYER
Every scholarship DB beyond the returning starters has at least three years of eligibility remaining, giving them plenty of opportunities to eventually earn a larger role. Clark, a 2018 signee from Florida, lost last season to injury but will have a shot at available starting jobs this year and next as one of the older reserves in the room. As DBs coach Travis Fisher openly tells his players, he tries to recruit over them.
KEY STAT
Four. That’s the number of pass plays that went for 30-plus yards against the Huskers last season on 241 attempts, good for seventh nationally and behind only teams that played equal or fewer games than NU. The secondary rarely let opponents beat it deep, forcing incompletions or tackling soundly after shorter gains.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
More takeaways for the DBs in 2021. They were responsible for eight — five picks and three forced fumbles — in eight games last year. But as good as the secondary was, it still turned multiple interception chances into mere incompletions. A bonus call: Dismuke grabs his first career INT after 40 games without one.