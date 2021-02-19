Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker DBs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.

With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the defensive backs.

* * *

RETURNING PRODUCTION

Just about everyone. Senior starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke opted to return for their sixth seasons in college football and junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt turned down an early entry into the NFL draft to run it back in Lincoln. Those decisions — representing 47 career starts and 91 total games of experience — keep the Huskers’ back line a veteran unit with deep knowledge of the scheme and a playmaking history that includes 14 takeaways. All three are their own kind of leaders within a defense full of them and change the complexion of the Blackshirts in 2021.

WHO'S GOT NEXT