Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker LBs

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback is the defensive line.
* * *
RETURNING PRODUCTION
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann and inside linebacker Will Honas, Nebraska’s leading tacklers, will return for their final go at the Big Ten. They combined for 115 tackles, including 13 for loss last season. Both are expected to have a strong senior season. Sophomore Luke Reimer recorded 40 tackles and started five of the six games he played. The staff loves what they see from Reimer and experience will only build on an impressive first year. Nick Henrich and Eteva Mauga-Clements fall behind Reimer at ILB. Along with Domann, the outside linebacker core has Garrett Nelson, who added 30 tackles, including four for loss. Both are capable of wreaking havoc on Big Ten offenses. Damian Jackson, who played in six games and recorded five tackles, has the most returning experience behind Nelson.
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Junior college transfer Pheldarius Payne played in all of Nebraska’s eight games last season and logged 21 tackles. He had two pass breakups — one coming on fourth-and-3 late in the Huskers' loss to Minnesota — and two quarterback hurries. After one year to get comfortable in NU’s defense, Payne’s athleticism become a staple in coach Mike Dawson’s rotation. Henrich, who is listed as an inside linebacker but also plays outside, helped fill the hole left by Collin Miller toward the end of the season. After battling a shoulder injury that caused him to redshirt in 2019, Henrich recorded 27 tackles in seven games. He had nine tackles against Minnesota this fall and led Nebraska with 12 tackles versus Rutgers in the final game of the season. Linebackers who have little to no game experience — OLB Niko Cooper, OLB Blaise Gunnerson and ILB Jackson Hannah — will have a shot to prove themselves.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
Miller, who played four games before a career-ending injury against Illinois, is the only player not returning to the linebacker group. He was a leader and major contributor, recording 67 tackles his junior season and 122 in his career. Competing for Miller’s inside linebacker position is Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic. Incoming to the inside linebacker room is Seth Malcom, Mikai Gbayor and Wynden Ho’ohuli. Malcom, who played eight-man football at Fremont-Mills and outside linebacker Randolph Kpai are already on campus. Kpai was the top player in South Dakota and could battle his way to contribute this season.
PROVE-IT PLAYER
Caleb Tannor. Husker fans have been waiting for a breakout season since he contributed in 12 games his freshman year in 2018. Now, the outside linebacker will enter his fourth year with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. He started five games last season and recorded a career-high 23 tackles. Tannor sacked Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski for a loss of 11 yards and a forced fumble. Last season was predicted and hoped to be the year it clicked, but a crazy offseason and a pandemic potentially delayed his success. Could this be the year?
KEY STAT
2. During 2020, Nebraska’s defense recovered two fumbles and forced seven. In 2019, it caused 15 fumbles and recovered 10. The turnover margin in 2020 was minus-11, ranking No. 123 in the FBS. NU is not successful when losing the turnover battle and will need its linebackers to force more takeaways in 2021.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
Nebraska’s linebackers will continue to be the backbone of the defense, which jumped from No. 94 in total defense in 2019 to No. 50 in 2020. With Domann and Honas returning, Kolarevic being added and more experienced, talented underclassman, it will be a fun group to watch.