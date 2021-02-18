Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker LBs

Junior college transfer Pheldarius Payne played in all of Nebraska’s eight games last season and logged 21 tackles. He had two pass breakups — one coming on fourth-and-3 late in the Huskers' loss to Minnesota — and two quarterback hurries. After one year to get comfortable in NU’s defense, Payne’s athleticism become a staple in coach Mike Dawson’s rotation. Henrich, who is listed as an inside linebacker but also plays outside, helped fill the hole left by Collin Miller toward the end of the season. After battling a shoulder injury that caused him to redshirt in 2019, Henrich recorded 27 tackles in seven games. He had nine tackles against Minnesota this fall and led Nebraska with 12 tackles versus Rutgers in the final game of the season. Linebackers who have little to no game experience — OLB Niko Cooper, OLB Blaise Gunnerson and ILB Jackson Hannah — will have a shot to prove themselves.