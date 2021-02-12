Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker offensive line

With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position throughout the next two weeks and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback is the offensive line.

RETURNING PRODUCTION

The future was on a snowy field in New Jersey for Nebraska’s final game of 2020. Four underclassmen started in the trenches at Rutgers that December night — one of the best Husker rushing performances under coach Scott Frost — and signaled that the line could be the strength of the offense moving forward. Cam Jurgens (19 career starts) is entering his third year as the man at center. Class of 2019 signees in left guard Ethan Piper and right tackle Bryce Benhart logged their first seasons as full-time starters. Left tackle Turner Corcoran flashed his four-star pedigree as a true freshman, making the first of potentially dozens of starts protecting the blind side of Husker quarterbacks. Three blockers entering their fifth years are also back in Broc Bando, Matt Sichterman and Trent Hixson, all of whom have appeared in at least 19 games and — in Hixson’s case — own previous starting experience.