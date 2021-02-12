Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker offensive line

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position throughout the next two weeks and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback is the offensive line.
RETURNING PRODUCTION
The future was on a snowy field in New Jersey for Nebraska’s final game of 2020. Four underclassmen started in the trenches at Rutgers that December night — one of the best Husker rushing performances under coach Scott Frost — and signaled that the line could be the strength of the offense moving forward. Cam Jurgens (19 career starts) is entering his third year as the man at center. Class of 2019 signees in left guard Ethan Piper and right tackle Bryce Benhart logged their first seasons as full-time starters. Left tackle Turner Corcoran flashed his four-star pedigree as a true freshman, making the first of potentially dozens of starts protecting the blind side of Husker quarterbacks. Three blockers entering their fifth years are also back in Broc Bando, Matt Sichterman and Trent Hixson, all of whom have appeared in at least 19 games and — in Hixson’s case — own previous starting experience.
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Rotations have stayed tight under Frost and O-line coach Greg Austin, who have mostly stuck with starters in games outside of injuries and blowouts. That means there’s one vacancy to fill along the front — likely an interior spot unless the staff does some shuffling. If that remains right guard, the battle begins with 2020 backups Hixson and Sichterman and could continue with Bando and Nouredin Nouili, a third-year player and walk-on transfer who started seven games for Colorado State in 2019. NU staffers also love the upside of 6-foot-7, 305-pound Brant Banks, a 2019 signee who could play anywhere on the line if necessary. Four-star 2019 prospect, Iowa transfer and walk-on Ezra Miller is another wild card who will have an opportunity at playing time.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
Longtime left tackle Brenden Jaimes turned to the NFL as did two-time captain Matt Farniok, who moved all over the line in Lincoln but held down right guard last season. They made 76 combined career starts and senior guard Boe Wilson exits with 23 more (one in 2020) as he opted to transfer. Another senior, reserve Christian Gaylord, decided to move on to life after football. Little-used Will Farniok (2018 signee) and Matthew Anderson (2019) entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, all three of Nebraska’s 2021 offensive line scholarship recruits enrolled early this spring in guard Henry Lutovsky, tackles Teddy Prochazka and Branson Yager.
PROVE-IT PLAYER
Hixson. The 6-4, 320-pounder and former walk-on from Omaha Skutt was the full-time starter at left guard in 2019 after earning a scholarship but only appeared in three games last season as Piper took over the position and Matt Farniok shifted to the other interior spot. Still technically a junior in eligibility, Hixson’s best chance at reclaiming a prominent role is now. He was an backup last season but finished strong with a season-high 38 snaps against Rutgers. Competition will be stiff from fellow upperclassmen and young guns alike.
KEY STAT
31% of Nebraska’s penalties in 2020 came from its offensive linemen (17 of 54). That’s up from 21% in 2019 and 28% in 2018, both of which featured more veteran units. The infraction total consisted of 10 holds and seven false starts, spread across seven players and costing 124 yards. Piper (five flags for 29 yards) and Benhart (four for 32) were Nos. 2 and 3 on the most-flagged Huskers list behind cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
No position group makes a bigger jump on the team this offseason. Frost has said as much, and it makes sense for a unit that performed well while breaking in three new starters in 2020. NU boasts a pair of young four-star tackles, a third-year starter at center and has the luxury of filling interior spots with multiple fifth-year blockers or younger upside options. While most of the skill talent on offense will be new to college games beyond quarterback Adrian Martinez, the line will make that transition smoother and increase the possibility of breakouts elsewhere within the Husker attack.
