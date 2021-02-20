Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker special teams

With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the special teams.

RETURNING PRODUCTION

Connor Culp solved Nebraska’s kicker problem in 2020 and became an asset as he hit all 20 extra-point tries and 13 of 15 field goals en route to Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors. An encore season from the LSU grad transfer is an unexpected benefit amid the pandemic-related eligibility freeze. The Arizona native also has experience handling kickoff duty (12 touchbacks in 40 attempts). Nebraska brings back two underclassman punters who appeared in games — William Przystup and Tyler Crawford — though Australian scholarship freshman punter Daniel Cerni may take over the job he was trending toward before a preseason injury. NU also has a veteran punt returner in Cam Taylor-Britt along with kickoff return men Alante Brown, Rahmir Johnson and Brody Belt, though none of them brought back a kick more than 29 yards last year. Walk-on sophomore long snappers Cade Mueller (punts) and Cameron Pieper (field goals, PATs) are coming off happily anonymous debut seasons.