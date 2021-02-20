Position Playback: Returning production, prove-it player and more for the Husker special teams

Nebraska’s roster is firming up after a busy winter of transfers, senior eligibility decisions and recruit signings. Now it’s time to size up the 2021 Huskers.
With winter conditioning in full swing and spring practices beginning next month, The World-Herald is examining each position and how it is trending for next season. Next up in the Position Playback are the special teams.
* * *
RETURNING PRODUCTION
Connor Culp solved Nebraska’s kicker problem in 2020 and became an asset as he hit all 20 extra-point tries and 13 of 15 field goals en route to Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors. An encore season from the LSU grad transfer is an unexpected benefit amid the pandemic-related eligibility freeze. The Arizona native also has experience handling kickoff duty (12 touchbacks in 40 attempts). Nebraska brings back two underclassman punters who appeared in games — William Przystup and Tyler Crawford — though Australian scholarship freshman punter Daniel Cerni may take over the job he was trending toward before a preseason injury. NU also has a veteran punt returner in Cam Taylor-Britt along with kickoff return men Alante Brown, Rahmir Johnson and Brody Belt, though none of them brought back a kick more than 29 yards last year. Walk-on sophomore long snappers Cade Mueller (punts) and Cameron Pieper (field goals, PATs) are coming off happily anonymous debut seasons.
WHO'S GOT NEXT
Cerni could pick up where he left off last offseason and become the latest success story out of Prokick Australia, which has produced dozens of high-end college punters. Nebraska would welcome it too — its 34.67 net yards per punt ranked 111th nationally a season ago. The Huskers could also explore a bigger leg for kickoffs (30% touchback percentage was 81st) including walk-on Kelen Meyer from Ord, though he won’t arrive until the summer. Iowa and Michigan transfer Oliver Martin could see more run on punt returns after dabbling late last year. Other returning options might include receiver Will Nixon (injured in 2020) and grad transfer Samori Touré, who returned kickoffs for a time at Montana.
DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS
Other than Wan’Dale Robinson — who had one punt return for minus-5 yards in 2020 — Nebraska special teams don’t lose any returners or specialists. The only notable roster addition will be Meyer, whose 58-yard field goal last year tied for the second-longest in state history.
PROVE-IT PLAYER
All the kick returners. Nebraska hasn’t generated a touchdown from a kickoff or punt against Power Five competition since De’Mornay Pierson-El was a freshman in 2014. More basic decisions like whether to bring back a kick or which blocks to follow have been hit or miss in recent years. The guys back deep will either show they can be reliable playmakers or that the Huskers must look elsewhere.
KEY STAT
Minus-4.7. That was the difference in average starting field position between Nebraska and its opponents in 2020, with the Big Red offense setting up at its own 27.5-yard line and the defense starting at the opponent 32.2. That disparity ranked 106th nationally.
PREDICTION FOR THE ROAD
Nebraska is above average at kicking and punting in 2021 for the first time in the Scott Frost era. Culp has already proven reliable on field goals and PATs, but the return to health of Cerni would give the Huskers a consistently big leg with directional ability. His late recruitment largely went under the radar last year, but he’s the first punter NU recruited as a scholarship player since Caleb Lightbourn in the 2016 class.