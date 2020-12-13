Pospisil: Take a look back at the last time the Huskers played at home in December

Hopes had been for a turnout of 7,000 at the Antelope Park ball diamond on M Street. A windy 29-degree afternoon held the attendance to about 3,000, which included about 50 from tribal reservations in Nebraska and South Dakota. They stood on the sideline huddled in robes with the Carlisle subs. At halftime, the Nebraska State Journal reported, a tribal member from Walthill “beat time for the band which led the procession” on the field for a snake dance. Other onlookers included NU’s first Black football player, George Flippin, by then a physician in Stromsburg.

The Cornhuskers’ only lead was 6-0. Ernest Kroger from Polk scored the short-field touchdown.

It was all Carlisle after that on the hard, dry field. Thorpe had one of the five touchdowns, a 45-yard return of a punt that NU fumbled.

He was 21 when he played Nebraska. His Carlisle football career somehow stretched over six years and through the 1912 Olympics, after which his medals were stripped because he had played semipro baseball.

Unlike now, referees were allowed to talk after the game. The referee this day was noted expert Walter Eckersall of Chicago.