Possibilities for Luke McCaffrey only limited by Husker offense's imagination

“I think he brought a good spark,” senior right guard Matt Farniok said of McCaffrey. “They’re both dynamic players and having two guys like that out on the field just gives you a lot more weapons to use.”

McCaffrey’s day was far from flawless. When Martinez left the field with an equipment issue on NU’s third drive, the Colorado native fumbled a snap that led to a punt. He also lost the ball at the end of nice up-the-middle run after directing a six-play drive that traveled 45 yards in the fourth quarter.

Indeed, Frost and Farniok said, holding onto the ball is critical for a Nebraska offense that runs its quarterbacks more than anyone in the Big Ten. Martinez coughed up the ball on an option run in the third quarter that went for a touchdown and broke open the game at 38-17.

“I thought they executed the game plan well at times,” Frost said. “But we shot ourselves in the foot too much.”

Martinez, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 105 yards and ran 12 times for 77 yards, said the shared duties with McCaffrey were part of the game plan and will continue to be part of the attack moving forward.