Practice report: Erik Chinander happy with Nebraska's top defensive unit after scrimmage

LINCOLN — A Saturday scrimmage tilted the defense’s way in a number of key areas in the view of a variety of Nebraska defenders.

Such was the consensus following Monday’s practice as the Huskers push into their third week of fall camp. Tackling was sound among the top unit, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. The unit missed on a couple chances to strip out the football but also snagged multiple interceptions. One came from reserve defensive back Kaine Williams, which went for a pick-six score.

“I’m pretty happy with how the 1s operated, pretty happy with how they tackled,” Chinander said. “I think the 2s and 3s, we have to clean that up a little bit. We gotta have a little bit more separation on who’s going to be those next guys up.”

NU rotated at least three players at cornerback and safety, Chinander said. Same at nickel, where it’s becoming clearer that Isaac Gifford, Javin Wright and Chis Kolarevic are all proving they deserve playing time this season in some capacity.

Meanwhile, pass rush continues to be a strength, Chinander said. Transfer Ochaun Mathis had a “really good scrimmage” while Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler continued to draw praise as edge players.

Also earning compliments from the scrimmage were the running backs as that position battle wages on.

Said inside linebacker Nick Henrich: “They’re just hitting gaps really hard downhill.”

Quick hits

» Defensive lineman and walk-on Colton Feist was a popular topic of discussion as he works his way into significant snaps for the defensive line. “He’s a beast,” Henrich said.

» Texas Tech transfer and D-lineman Devin Drew is still waiting for his transcripts to clear before arriving at camp. When will that be? “I hope ASAP,” Chinander said.

» The defense has made it to this point with no serious injuries, Chinander said.

» Both transfers and veteran Huskers said the newcomers have adjusted well to the culture. Mathis said the welcoming environment has allowed transfers to not only grow closer with older Huskers but also each other. Said Mathis: “We’re loving it so far.”

» Alabama D-line transfer Stephon Wynn said he’s still surprised at how little Nebraska won last year. He said the culture has been a winning one.

» Mathis said Nebraska’s scrimmage was more intense than what he experienced in his time at TCU. For one thing, he said, there were far more people watching in Lincoln. Coaches also simulated it closer to an actual game than what he saw in Texas. Mathis said he’s mainly working on the boundary side of the field, which will allow him to get after quarterbacks more consistently.

» Defensive back Omar Brown has returned to practice as a safety following an offseason injury.

» Another DB, Tommi Hill, drew high praise from position coach Travis Fisher for his potential career at Nebraska. Chinander said the Arizona State transfer always “flashes” and the next step is more consistency.​