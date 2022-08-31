Practice report: Nebraska coordinators have different reviews after season-opening loss

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two coordinators had two different reviews four days after the lost overseas season opener.

Mark Whipple — in his first game calling offensive plays for the Huskers — said Wednesday he came away “more encouraged than discouraged.” The third-down conversions (9 of 16) were a positive, he said. Two of the giveaways were unusual in the Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda play ruled a fumble and the Casey Thompson interception that went off a receiver’s hands.

Nebraska also went without an offensive penalty, something Whipple said was a first for him in his decades of coaching.

The next step for the offense this week and beyond? Finish. A scoreless fourth quarter doesn’t sit well.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, meanwhile, said the performance on his side of the ball was “definitely not up to our standard at all.” Multiple missed tackles and mental errors were the lowlights for a ‘D’ that prides itself on putting out fires and didn’t do so in Ireland.

“That’s on me to get fixed,” Chinander said. “And I will get those fixed.”

Other notes from the post-practice availability:

» Chinander said nickels Isaac Gifford and Chris Kolarevic played well, while the other nickel, Javin Wright, was solid on special teams. Kolarevic could move back to inside linebacker as needed since he cross-trained at both positions in the offseason.

» Transfer defensive linemen Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew both earned the right to play more snaps moving forward after logging 20 and 24, respectively, Chinander said.

» No new Blackshirts have been awarded this week.

» Thompson missed a few easy throws, Whipple said, especially in the first half. But he also managed the game well and has shown a notable uptick in leadership in the days since the game.

» Tight end Travis Vokolek entered the opener as a big part of the offense and will be moving forward as he recovers from an ankle injury that knocked him out of the game late Saturday. “We missed Travis,” Whipple said.