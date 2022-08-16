Practice report: Nebraska defense's depth chart is coming into better focus

LINCOLN — With two scrimmages behind Nebraska and game week fast approaching, the defensive depth chart is coming into focus.

The deciding factor at some spots might come down to who works out the best in Ireland next week.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday there are still some positions have yet to be decided. Nickel is perhaps most prominent — there are essentially three co-1s right now between Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright.

Meanwhile, four or five safeties have earned the chance to see the field against Northwestern, Chinander said. So have other defenders like transfer Stephon Wynn and Nash Hutmacher on the line. And Blaise Gunnerson at edge.

“We’ve got the luxury right now of having some guys that can all go out there and be a starter,” Chinander said. “I think it’s a great problem to have because you have to have a good practice now or you don’t get to walk out there first.”

Other quick hits from Tuesday’s post-practice availability:

» Blackshirts will be coming soon, Chinander said, adding he spoke recently with coach Scott Frost about it. Said Chinander: “It’ll either be right before we leave (for Ireland) or it’ll happen right when we get there.”

» Punter Brian Buschini said he’s enjoying far more consistent performances this fall than he did during the spring. The Montana transfer credited the shift to an adjustment he’s made in focusing on hitting the air nozzle of the football instead of a general space underneath it.

» Gifford noted the Huskers would be in Ireland preparing in a week, adding that the defense would be ready to play right now if necessary.

» The second scrimmage Sunday was better than the first earlier this month for the defense, Chinander said. Tackling was more sound and the unit substituted much more smoothly between its base packages into other looks.

» Defensive lineman and Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew has impressed coaches and teammates despite arriving to camp late in the process, Chinander said. “You expect there are going to be errors and blowups everywhere,” Chinander said. “There hasn’t been with him. Right now he’s dialed in, he’s operated and he’s going to compete for a chance to play.”